PNCA Azadi musical show at railway station

Quetta

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has organized a Jashn-e-Azadi Musical Show here at Quetta Railway Station. With arrival of Special Azadi train, Jashn-e-Azadi (Independence Day) celebrations started here at Quetta Railway Station.

A large number of people were participated in the musical show and enjoyed the performances. Around 36 artists troupe of PNCA representing all four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK). Folk singers including Raja Imran from AJK, Ejaz Hussain Gilgit Baltistan, Jalil Shabnum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqas, Krishan Lal, Mithu Jee, Junior Alan Faqeer and Liaqat Ali Baloch Balochistan presented popular national songs and got big applause from the audience.—APP