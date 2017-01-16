PN rescues 18 fishermen in extreme distress conditions

Islamabad

After a successful operation, rescue team of Pakistan Navy (PN) helped save the lives of 18 fishermen from a fishing boat in distress near Ormara Coast.

The fishing vessel ‘Al-Rehman’ had sailed from Karachi on Dec 25, 2016 with 18 fishermen on-board, lost propulsion as both of its engines had become defective, PN press release stated here on Sunday.

On receipt of distress message at Jinnah Naval Base Ormara from the fishing boat in distress that boat was heavily flooded and would sink with 18 souls on-board if not rescued swiftly, Pakistan Navy rescue team was promptly dispatched to the scene of incident.

Pakistan Navy rescue team faced heavy swells, strong chilly winds and extremely poor visibility throughout the operation. Commander Jinnah Naval Base personally oversaw the execution of the search & rescue operation on-board the rescue craft.

After nearly 3-hour of teamwork, all 18 fishermen were rescued from the sinking boat. The rescued fishermen were severely dehydrated from the ordeal.

They all were brought to Pakistan Navy Jinnah Naval Base at Ormara and given vital medical care as well as much needed nourishment.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zakaullah reached Bahrain Saturday on an official visit.

Ambassador of Pakistan at Bahrain Javed Malik received the Naval Chief. During visit the Naval Chief will hold meetings with Naval Commander in Chief and other high officials of Bahrain.—APP