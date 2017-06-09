PN celebrates World Oceans Day

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Navy on Thursday celebrated World Oceans Day with an aim to accentuate the significance of Oceans and to promote awareness amongst Pakistan Navy personnel to protect and preserve the Oceans.

Every year on June 8, under the ambit of United Nations, ‘World Oceans Day’ is celebrated across the world to highlight the importance of oceans and to promote awareness especially for sustainable use of oceans and marine resources, according to a presss release issued here.

The oceans cover about two-third of the surface of the Earth and are the very foundation of life. Theme selected this year to promote the spirit of the day is ‘Our Ocean- Our Future’ with an aim that life on earth is dependent on oceans and healthy oceans are crucial for marine life and billions of people living on this planet.

Pakistan Navy (PN), being the sole proprietor of maritime domain of the country, celebrated the day with zeal and fervour by arranging a number of awareness raising events and activities.

These activities include lectures, Seminars, Quizzes, Essay Writings at various Pakistan Navy Educational Institutes and Beach Cleaning/ Walk at Manora and Seaview by PN personnel at units near coastal areas and placing of banners in residential areas for awareness of general masses.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah in a message on the occasion said that Pakistan is blessed with over 1000 KM coastline and a large Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf with abundance of living and non living resources.