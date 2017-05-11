PN actively participating in population census

City Reporter

The Pakistan Navy (PN) is extending all out support in the population census, as it has deployed more than 3,000 personnel for enumeration and security duties in collaboration with Pakistan Army and civil government. Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar visited Sukkur and Khairpur in order to interact with troops deployed for census duties in different areas of interior Sindh, according to a PN press release issued here on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at Circuit House Khairpur, the Commander Karachi was apprised of deployment details of PN personnel assisting the enumeration process in districts of Thatta, Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Petaro, Khairpur and Naushero Feroz.

The Commander Karachi also met local and district administration officers and notables who appreciated PN efforts for rendering active support for the smooth conduct of census 2017.

He expressed his satisfaction over Pakistan Navy’s role to ensure credibility, transparency and security of the operation in different areas of Sindh. The first phase of 6th National Population Census began on March 15 2017 and successfully completed on April 15 2017 in which around 3,000 PN personnel were deployed. The second phase is under progress which will culminate on May 25 2017. Pakistan Navy is rendering active support by assisting the government of Pakistan towards successful accomplishment of the National cause.