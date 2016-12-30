PMSA ships visit Indonesia

Karachi

Two recently built Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ships – PMSS Hingol and Basol – arrived at Belawan, Indonesia, on a goodwill visit.

Upon arrival at Indonesian Port, the Pakistani ships were warmly welcomed by Vice Commander Belawan Naval Base alongwith Officers/troops of Navy, Army and Air Force.

Moreover, musical band alongwith cultural dance presented by Sumatra civil society during arrival of ship at port. During three days stay at Belawan, apart from bilateral meetings, various sports and other events, ships will also participate in a Joint Exercise with Indonesian Coast Guard.

PMSA ships regularly visit ports of friendly countries.—APP