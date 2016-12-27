PM’s visit to Hoshab

Sana Pendag

Via email

On Dec 13, PM Nawaz Sharif visited Gwadar and on 14th December he visited Hoshab which is considered as the centre of CPEC project. It was the fourth visit of PM Nawaz Sharif to Hoshab and he is the first PM of Pakistan who has paid focussed attention to Baluchistan; no other PM in the past did so.

PM Nawaz should also be praised for his benevolent step to provide a university in Turbat. In fact, it is Nawaz Sharif who has brought a social change in the life of people of Balochistan which will enable them to surmount difficulties and live a peaceful life. That is why, we hope that PM will bring more social changes in future and will bring Balochistan at par with other developed parts of Pakistan.