PM’s vision for peaceful coexistence

News & Views

Mohammad Jamil

WHILE chairing a foreign policy review session after rising tension with India and cancellation of November 2016 SAARC meeting as a result of India’s pulling out of it Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said: “Peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and economically integrated region must be our shared objective and we must strive for realising this objective. This could be possible only when we demonstrate a commitment to our aspirations of peace, progress and prosperity.” This is a laudable objective; but peaceful coexistence is possible only if India and other regional countries also share Nawaz Sharif’s vision, as it can’t be a one-way traffic. On the other hand, India’s newly appointed army chief General Bipin Rawat said that “India has sent across a message with surgical strike that attacks won’t be tolerated. Indian army would not shy away from a second surgical strike if peace in the region is disrupted.

That point besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi since his election as prime minister continues to spew venom against Pakistan, and the situation on LoC and working boundary is becoming from bad to worse. It has to be borne in mind that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected on the basis of Pakistan-hate campaign, and he would appease the Hindu extremist organizations through hostile acts against Pakistan in order to secure their votes in the next elections. On the other hand, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, before elections, during elections and after elections always expressed his desire to have good relations with India and neighbouring countries. He has reiterated for the umpteenth time that Pakistan wants to settle all issues with India through dialogue, but to no avail as his gestures have not been reciprocated by his counterpart Narendra Modi.

But one has to take a pause and ponder if Indians too want a negotiated settlement of the issues; and more crucially if they want to settle them at all? Just consider this. For a long time, the Indian politicians and officials alike were loath even to accept the Kashmir dispute’s existence. When under pressure, they start expressing willingness to discuss the dispute but invariably with the caveat that Kashmir is India’s non-negotiable integral part. They have more than once said that they want to discuss Azad Kashmir, what they call Pakistan occupied Kashmir. In 1994, India’s parliament had adopted a resolution, formally laying claim to Azad Kashmir. PM Nawaz Sharif after being in office for six months, had in a media interview (in December 2013) had underscored the imperative need of resolving Kashmir dispute through negotiations.

However, Nawaz Sharif had stated innocuously that if left unresolved it could explode into a nuclear war. He was not alone to say that; the dispute is viewed the world over as a flashpoint that could potentially flare up into a nuclear armed conflict. But then Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh flew into tantrums, and taunted Nawaz Sharif that Kashmir was India’s part and parcel, and hubristically accosted him that not in his lifetime Pakistan could win war against India in Kashmir, though Nawaz Sharif had not even remotely hinted about winning the war. Our rulers must realize that when it comes to Pakistan, it is the overbearing Indian establishment that decides what kind of relationship India would have with Pakistan. Secondly, not normalization of relations with Pakistan but getting it declared as terrorist state, is the objective of Indian establishment.

If the policy makers in Pakistan think that by offering talks and dialogue they will amuse or impress the world community, they are crying in the wilderness. Nobody is rushing to them with peace prizes in hand. Nobody is even listening to them, because economically Pakistan is in dire straits. Its imports are about twice than its exports showing trade deficit of more than $22 billion. Even remittances of $20 billion by Pakistani expatriates could not help address the current account deficit. Pakistan is also spending much more than the tax and non-tax revenues, leading to fiscal deficit. The US and the West know that Pakistan would need the IMF and the World Bank help for the bailout otherwise it could default because of the debt mountain accumulated so far. Yet, our rulers feel that they can attract the world attention to the barbaric acts of Indian forces in Kashmir.

International community in no event would annoy India for the sake of Pakistan. It is plain as that, and that should be obvious to the Islamabad hierarchy also as the broad daylight. Hence, instead of getting enthused unnecessarily if the peace dialogue would resume soon, it needs to revisit its India’s policy and put some rationality to it. After all, can anyone recall how many rounds of meaningless dialogue have gone through over the time without yielding even an inch of progress on any one of the substantive issues? While the Indian establishment, along with political class, media and intelligentsia, were always out working proactively, aggressively to put Pakistan on the mat in every forum, the Islamabad hierarchy in the past kept cringing and genuflecting before the New Delhi court and remaining on the defensive all the time.

Unfortunately, there are many an apologists in political class, in the intelligentsia and media in Pakistan who would gloss over the Indian arrogance with their spurious reasoning that it is election time in India. But do the election times necessarily entail provocative show of arrogance, bluster and hubris saying the sanity goodbye? It has to be mentioned that the popular public goodwill in India for Pakistan just a fiction chanted liltingly in Indo-Pak seminars held in five-star hotels. On the grounds it exists not; it is just antipathy that pervades the Indian streets, public halls, political offices, media compounds and official corridors. This must be clear at the first sight to any honest observer of the Indian scene. The animus not only cuts across the Indian polity; it knows not of any bound of election time; it persists perennially and lives all the time.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

Email:mjamil1938@hotmail.com