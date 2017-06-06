PM’s unlawful removal to have reaction: Farooq

Islamabad

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday expressing his government’s complete solidarity with Prime Mnister Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan would face serious repercussions if the Prime Minister was removed through un-constitutional means.

Addressing at a press conference here on Monday at Kashmir House, Raja Farooq said that Government of AJK would support PML-N in 2018 general elections because Pakistan needed a dynamic leadership like Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that trial in joint Investigation in Panama papers case should be fair and transparent. To a question, he said a constitutional Committee was working under the Chairmanship of Sartaj Aziz Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs for amendment in Azad Kashmir Act 74.

Kashmir Committee was working in accordance with its mandate, and it was the responsibility of Pakistan to highlight the Kashmir issue on international level.

He said that he keeps all political parties in high esteem and added, all parties should continue extending their support on Kashmir issue.

To a another question, he said under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), AJK had got an economic zone including the construction of roads at Mirpur, Mangla, Muzafarabad and Mansehra. “I have also talked with Kale-Taobutt road and construction of Tunnel from Shontar to Gilgit which would in order to reduce the distance” he added.

Terming the CPEC as a game changer , he said that it would help bring socio-economic prosperity in the country.

Raja Farooq strongly condemned the Indian occupation forces in held Kashmir who picked the innocent civilian population and take them to their centers and killed.

Kohala Hydel Power project was secured according to the environmental study and PSDP has also earmarked Rs 5 billion to remove the environmental effects of Nelum Jehlum Power project.—APP