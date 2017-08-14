PM’s timely direction

It is good to note that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after assuming the high office is almost daily reviewing working of different ministries and divisions to update himself about their working and performance and issuing necessary directions for accelerating developmental activities in all sectors of national economy.

He has quite rightly underlined the importance of water sector projects as the water is backbone of the national economy while reviewing working of newly-created Ministry of Water Resources with particular reference to WAPDA affairs in Islamabad the other day..

While briefing the prime minister regarding ongoing water and power projects, the WAPDA Chairman said that all the strategic projects conceived by the present government are on targets in terms of timelines and are being executed under supervision of top experts.

The prime minister has quite rightly directed the new ministry to focus on all ongoing development projects and ensure their timely completion and at the same time take immediate steps to remove all the impediments in the way of Diamir-Basha Dam project. Needless to mention here that initially named as Basha Dam has been in the pipeline for number of years and it was revived during last couple of years but somehow its fate still hangs in balance.

It is appreciable that the prime minister being in office for less than a fortnight even is trying hard to pull things along, gear up the ministries and divisions working and ensuring that bottlenecks and impediments in good governance and deliverance are removed speedily as well as his directions are implemented on priority basis.

ASIM MUNIR,

Rawalpindi

