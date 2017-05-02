PM’s prudent policies help country achieve economic stability

Swabi

Workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Swabi district on Monday expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting was attended by all the officer bearers of PML-N District and four tehsils of Swabi besides veteran PML-N leaders and workers who unanimously expressed full confidence in the policies and leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting was addressed by District President Iftikhar Ahmed, General Secretary Haji Dildar, MPA Muhammad Sheraz, Provincial Vice President Sajjad Khan and other office bearers. They said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the only leader who had made Pakistan defence impregnable besides gave the gifts of Motorways and Metro busses to people.

They said Pakistan had achieved economic stability due to prudent economic policies of the Prime Minister and all the world monetary institutions have praised economic policies of the PML-N Government.

They said PML-N Swabi would continue to full support to the Prime Minister and would give befitting reply to the propaganda of opponents. They also congratulated the newly elected PML-N KP President Engr Amir Muqam and General Secretary Javed Murtaza Abbasi and commended the services of the former President Pir Sabir Shah for the party.

The office bearers also expressed confidence in the leadership of district and tehsils leadership of Swabi and vowed to continue work for strengthening of the party in the province. They said propaganda of opponents would be foiled with unity. Earlier, PML-N Senator Nihal Hashmi said the Karachiites were fully with Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the journey for peace, progress, development and prosperity in the country.

He was addressing a public meeting held here under the auspices of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Youth Wing Sindh. PML-N Sindh President Babu Sarfraz Jatoi and Youth Wing’s Sindh chief Raja Ansari also addressed the gathering.—APP