PM’s promise to broaden tax base lauded : Mian Zahid

Islamabad

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President AKIA, Secretary General of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday lauded the commitment of the new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to broaden the tax net.

The Prime Minister has decided to bring every rich person including Parliamentarians into the tax net which is laudable and he should focus on expansion in tax base and reduction in tax rates. Mian Zahid Hussain said that Mr. Abbasi has assured the nation about a continuity of Nawaz Sharif’s policies which is laudable and encouraging for the business community.

He said that the PM was not happy about the state of taxation in the country and he said that those who do not pay taxes and live a luxurious life will have to pay taxes now and those who failed to pay will face stern action.

It has become a matter of concern that fiscal deficit over the recently concluded fiscal year was 4.2 percent of the GDP, greater than the 3.8 percent target set by the government, he added.—Agencies