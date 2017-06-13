PMs did not meet

Contrary to all expectations and speculations, no formal or informal meeting took place between Pakistan Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan. Sincere efforts by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a meeting between the prime ministers of the neighbouring countries for breaking the ice and reducing the prevailing tension somehow could not materialize.

According to the reports, the Premiers of Pakistan and India along with other leaders attending SCO Summit were under the same roof for three hours but they only shook hands and that too pretty briefly in a very formal manner and no exchange of pleasantries took place more than that. It is surprising that the Indian media reported exchange of pleasantries between the two prime ministers to extent that Modi enquired about health of Nawaz Sharif and his mother and welfare of his other family members. This was duly picked up by print and electronic media of Pakistan as breaking news.

If at all the two prime ministers had exchanged pleasantries besides a very formal shake hand then why this was not noted and reported by Pakistani media personnel who had gone to Astana, Kazakhstan, for coverage of the PM’s visit and the SCO summit. This seems yet another mischief on the part of the Indian media to create some sort of misunderstanding and add to the prevailing tension between Pakistan and India. Pakistani print and electronic media should not have lifted Indian media report and used it as breaking news without proper confirmation from Pakistani officials and media people present in Astana. No meeting was scheduled and no meeting took place between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Astana though the Presidents of China and Russia made efforts, both directly and indirectly, in this regard but these somehow remained unproductive. Top leadership of China and Russia enjoy a lot of influence in the region and they certainly wanted the prime ministers of Pakistan and India to meet and talk about easing tension and improving bilateral relations. But this had remained only a good wish on their part.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

