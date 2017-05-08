PM’s intervention sought to save retired govt servants from being robbed

The retired government officers have sought the intervention of the Prime Minister for saving them from being robbed with the connivance of Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) and the Techno Construction Company.

Kuri Road residential Housing units are invisible even after the lapse of extended period of three years what to talk of their completion and handing over the possession, said the allotees.

The Housing Project (category 2 ) of Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) is in doldrums because the Authority has sent legal notice to the Construction Company for the termination of the contract because of its utter failure to complete the project. It was required to complete the construction work by now but has stopped soon after the resumption on one pretext or another.

This has caused acute frustration among the government servants who were hoping to have their dream come true and get rid of the hefty amount being paid by them over the years as house rent in Islamabad.

“Our dream of having the own residential accommodation in our life time seems elusive, said one of the retired government’s servant with frustration’.

The PHA was required to hand over the housing units to the government servants(Rtd) by 2014 but the mutual infighting of construction Company and the PHA has led to this frustrating situation and the poor government servants have been paying the heavy price of their no fault.

It is painful to mention as to why Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) has awarded the contract to the same Construction Company that had defaulted in G/10 flats project which it was required to hand over to the allotees not later than 2008.

But, the situation on the ground is painful because the allotees have been running from pillar to post without any success so far.—INP

