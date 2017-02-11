PM’s Green Pakistan Programme observed at NUML

Staff Reporter

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday observed National Green Day here at the University under Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Program. Rector NUML Major General Zia Ud Din Najam (Retd) inaugurated the Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Program while planting a sapling infront of Ibn-i-Khuldun Block. Direct General NUML Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Director Administration Brig (r) Zia Ul Hassan Sahi, Registrar, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments and others were also present on the occasion.

Rector NUML Maj General Zia Ud Din Najam (Retd) while planting a tree said that PM’s Green Pakistan Program is a great initiative which will have positive impact on country’s overall atmosphere. He said that NUML is regularly observing environment day in start of every spring season but celebrating a green day at National level will defiantly change the country’s fate.

Rector NUML said that it is not mere government responsibility to observe green day but masses must participate at large level to serve the national cause. He was of the view that it is need of the hour to create awareness regarding green environment among masses to achieve desired results.

Director General NUML Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Director Administration and Deans also participated in tree plantation campaign and plant various trees.