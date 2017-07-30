PM’s disqualification leads to all corrupts accountable

Staff Reporters

Attock/Mandi Bahauddin

Chairman Communist Party Of Pakistan Engineer Jameel Malik when contacted regarding disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif termed the Supreme Court verdict regarding disqualification of prime ministers Nawaz Sharif as historic decision of Supreme Court and hoped that it will prove mile stone in holding all the corrupt accountable. He was talking to this scribe.

He said that PM Nawaz Sharif disqualified and removed from the premiership and also ordered to file reference against all the family of PM Nawaz and Ishaq Dar is commendable. He hailed the decision and termed the judgment of Supreme Court as historical one.

It is the first time in the history of Pakistan that the PM of Pakistan is declared as the dishonest and banned him for life form taking active part in politics. He said, The credit of this disqualification of PM Nawaz Sharif goes to Imran Khan and PTI, Maulana Siraj ul Haq and Jamaat-e-Islami and Sheikh Rashid of Awami Muslim League, who filed disqualification petitions against PM Nawaz in SC.

Meanwhile, our correspondent from Mandi Bahauddin reported that disqualification of PM Nawaz Sharif from Parliamentarian membership in a verdict over Panama case by the apex court has been received by people with mixed reaction. Some citizens said it would take long time to treat people equally in eyes of law. They said MNA Ijaz Chaudhry was disqualified some time back during this year for giving false information about his education qualification in nomination papers. In addition to his disqualification he was awarded imprisonment as well. But Nawaz Sharif has been only disqualified and no other punishment like imprisonment has been awarded.