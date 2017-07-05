PM’s discretionary powers to give cash awards to cricketers challenged

Petitioner says money should be used to set up burn units

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench has issued notices to the Prime Minister Office seeking comments over a petition that has challenged discretionary powers of the PM to distribute cash awards.

The petitioner Tariq Asad Advocate has moved the IHC questioning powers of the Prime Minister to announce cash reward for the cricket team players and officials of the PCB after the recent ICC Champions Trophy win against India. The petitioner has taken the plea that such an extravagance would not benefit the team and the money could be utilized in more useful way like establishment of burn units in hospitals, provision of basic facilities to the citizens or promotion of regional cricket.

Justice Aamer Farooq on Tuesday resumed hearing in the matter as the Deputy Attorney General (DAG) on last date of hearing was directed by the court to assist regarding provisions of law empowering Prime Minister to announce and sanction such a reward following tragedy or a disaster in the country.

The DAG told the court that under of rules of business prime minister has discretionary powers to announce and sanction such money as it is a matter of practice following any important event in the country. Exercising this power the prime minister also announces compensations in case of floods, disasters or any accident, he submitted

The petitioner on the other hand adopted before the court that Prime Minister office through a June 21 letter had announced a cash reward of Rs215 million and each player is to get Rs10 million while management staff Rs5 million each. The petitioner in person has cited federation through Ministry of Sports and Prime Minister of Pakistan through Principal Secretary as respondents.

The petitioner has based his argument on the fact that the team won the trophy in England and they deserved appreciation but such an extravagance from public exchequer was unnecessary. The players have many other sources of income and they also get salaries and benefits for playing first class cricket for different departments.

The petitioner has gone to the extent of quoting Ahmedpur East incident in which more than 200 people have died due to burning and pleaded there existed no burn ward in the local hospitals. He said that the people of the area were demanding Burn Units in the hospitals but it was turned down by the Prime Minister with the remarks that it was very expensive.

Tariq Asad Advocate who is also a counsel for Lal Masjid has termed Prime Minister’s announcement a deviation from the commitments expressed by the government off and on regarding the government’s focus on health and education etc. He further said that based on substantial assumptions, domestic investment is not expected to pick up in the midst of deteriorating business environment, unemployment, poverty & inflation are like to rise and external balance of payments, including payment to IMF, is expected to come under pressure on account of negative exports growth. Every Pakistani adult and child is under the burden of loan of about Rs120,000 and the Prime Minister is supposed to sanction funds only for the public welfare and should not be passionate to waste public treasury on unnecessary events against law, equality and conscience. The petitioner has prayed to the court to set aside the June 21 letter and the prize money may be utilized for public welfare or the promotion of regional cricket. The court while seeking the PM office’s comment on the plea adjourned hearing with date in office.