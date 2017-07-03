PM’s cousin Tariq Shafi appears before JIT again

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s cousin, Tariq Shafi, appeared before the Panama Papers case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Sunday for around three hours.

Talking briefly to the media after the session, Shafi said he answered all the questions posed by the JIT, which included queries related to the Gulf Steel Mills in Dubai

He said he had no idea if he will be summoned again, adding that he did not provide any documents to the JIT.

When asked about the ‘attitude’ of the investigators, Shafi said it was much better than before. Shafi was also questioned by the JIT on May 15 for around 12 hours.

After his first appearance, Shafi alleged that he was mistreated and threatened by certain JIT members.

Earlier during the hearing of the Panama Papers case, Shafi submitted two affidavits in the Supreme Court — dated Nov 12, 2016 and Jan 20, 2017 — confirming receipt of 12 million Dirhams as sale proceeds of the remaining shares of Mian Sharif’s factory in Dubai — Gulf Steel Mills —and delivery of the said amount in cash in installments to Fahad Bin Jassim of Qatar, elder brother of Hamad Bin Jassim.

This money later became the source of funds for acquisition of the four Park Lane properties in London, the Supreme Court was told earlier this year.

The premier’s cousin was reportedly questioned by the JIT on these issues on Sunday.

The premier’s son Hasan Nawaz has been summoned by the JIT on July 3 and his elder brother, Hussain Nawaz, on July 4. Moreover, the premier’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, is scheduled to appear before the investigators on July 5.—INP