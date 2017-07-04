PM’s children being summoned by JIT to pressure him: Hassan Nawaz

Islamabad

Prime Minister’s younger son Hassan Nawaz on Monday said that to exert pressure on Nawaz Sharif his children were being used. He remarked that the JIT had put up a ‘Jumma Bazaar’ of summons

Talking to media after appearing before the JIT for the third time, Hassan said that he had the JIT to tell him his fault as they had summoned him for thrice.

“But I asked JIT that you’re asking me all these things, at least tell me what I am accused of,” he shared. “All the companies I own are registered with regulatory and tax authorities in Britain,” he explained.

Hassan said that he had handed over documents regarding his business in London to the joint investigation team (JIT) probing Sharif family’s offshore holdings.

“Submitted documents regarding business in UK, liabilities and transactions” he said while accusing the JIT of searching allegation against him.

Hassan said that in UK regulatory authorities were satisfied with him. He added that his father ordered him to come back and appear before the JIT, which he complied with.

Hasan Nawaz questioned the charges under which he and his siblings are being repeatedly summoned by the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

He said the prime minister has ordered him to appear before the JIT and comply without hesitation whenever he is called but it is his right to ask what he is being accused of.

He said that the JIT is trying hard to find any tangible evidence against them.

When asked if he has been summoned again, Hasan replied in the negative.

Hassan arrived at the Federal Judicial Academy at around 11am. He was accompanied by the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary Asif Kirmani.

A significant number of workers and local leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were also present at the venue to ‘receive’ the premier’s son. They raised slogans in favour of the Prime Minister and his family members.

This was the premier’s younger son’s third appearance before the Panama case JIT. He was earlier summoned on June 2 and June 8 but did not address the media on both occasions.—INP