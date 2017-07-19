PM’s children finalise objections to JIT report

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The counsel for the prime minister’s children, Salman Akram Raja, has finalised their objections to the Supreme Court-sanctioned joint investigation team’s report, which he we will present before the apex court today.

The document, prepared by Raja on behalf of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s children — Maryam, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz — states that the JIT exceeded its authority and misused the mandate provided to it by the Supreme Court.

It also alleges that JIT members had made up their mind to incriminate the applicants and that the documents submitted by them were not checked appropriately.

The document also echoes the objections submitted by the prime minister’s counsel on Monday in accusing a member of the JIT of being associated with a rival political party and picking an issue with the assertion that a firm owned by the cousin of Wajid Zia, who headed the JIT, was employed illegally in the process.

The objections, to be submitted on Wednesday, also allege that the questions asked by the JIT from the respondents were not related to the questions asked by the Supreme Court. Earlier, the prime minister’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, had dismissed the JIT report as “eyewash” based on “mala fide” intentions.