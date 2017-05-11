PM’s Beijing visit to boost Pak-China relations

Beijing

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s visit to China and his participation in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation scheduled to be held here on May 14 and 15, will boost the ongoing economic cooperation between China and Pakistan and further promote ‘Belt and Road Initiative’, a spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry said here on Wednesday.

“Pakistan is an important partner of China in promoting One Belt One Road Initiative and we believe that Prime Minister Sharif’s visit and his attendance at the forum will give a boost to our cooperation in the relevant fields,” Geng Shuang said while responding to a question during his regular press briefing here on Wednesday. The prime minister is scheduled to arrive in the Chinese capital on Friday to attend the forum on the invitation of Chinese President, Xi Jinping, he added.

The spokesperson said, as an organizer and host of the forum, China will warmly welcome all the guests from around the world including Pakistan.

He said, the CPEC is a premier and pilot project of the One Belt One Road Initiative and progress has already made in this regard.

“The forum will be held from May 14, 15 and we all are looking forward to it,” he added. According to official sources here, during his stay in China, the prime minister will also hold important meetings with the top Chinese leadership particularly, Chinese President, Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Kaqiang to further promote bilat-eral relations between the two friendly countries.

On the first day of the forum, the prime minister will attend the inaugural session of the One Belt One Road Summit, plenary meeting of high level dialogue and the state banquet.

The prime minister will also attend leaders roundtable sessions scheduled to be held on the second day of the forum.As many as 28 heads of state and government, over 50 leaders of international organizations, over 100 ministerial-level officials, as well as over 1,200 delegates from various countries and regions will participate in the forum.

The forum will build consensus and connect development strategies of various countries and will also examine cooperation in key areas and finalize major projects in infrastructure connectivity, trade and investment, financial support and people-to-people exchanges, according to a senior official of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Medium and long term cooperation initiatives will be announced and long-term cooperation mechanisms explored to build a closer and more result-oriented network of partnerships, he added.— APP