PM’s appearance before JIT shows PML-N’s respect for judiciary

Islamabad

Several Pakistanis living in the United States have hailed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for appearing before the Joint Investigation Team, saying that it showed the government’s respect for the judiciary and supremacy of law.

Talking to APP, Pakistani Americans also expressed their dismay over attempts by some quarters which, instead of appreciating the Prime Minister, were trying to mislead people by saying that as he appeared before the JIT, he should resign, says a message received here from Washington.

This is simply ridiculous. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should rather get praise for his willingness to present himself for scrutiny. He could have refused to appear by using his right to seek immunity from such proceedings,” observed Annie Kameron, a student counselor in public schools.

Asad ullah Chaudhry, President of Pakistan American Congress, referring to various reports coming from Pakistan, expressed surprise over allegations that the government was “obstructing” JIT proceedings. “How can we say that the government is obstructing the investigation when a sitting prime minister is presenting himself for questioning,” he asked.He also questioned those who were saying that as the Prime Minister appeared before the JIT, he should resign.

Citing the examples in the United States, he said that top government officials are issued subpoenas by lawmakers to appear before committees and explain their position and they do that.

“By doing so, they show their respect for democracy and law and are also praised for presenting themselves for accountability,” said Ms. Kameron and added that recently even President Trump stated that he was ready to appear before parliamentary committees.

Some said that while a property deal made decades ago is being probed, cases of corruption at the provincial level should also be looked into. “Every day, we read reports of corruption and mismanagement at the provincial level, why no one is taking note of that,” said a Pakistani American at a restaurant in Virginia, who had come for Iftari with his family. He said he would not like to give his name.—INP