PML to participate in APC: Shujaat

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that in the interest of the country and the nation we have been going and will continue going in future also wherever required, PML will also participate in the All Parties Conference (APC) convened by Peoples Party over military courts extension issue.

He said this in the press briefing after meeting with a high-level delegation of Peoples Party. Expressing gratitude for accepting the invitation former Chairman Senate Senator Nayyer Bokhari and Senator Abdul Qayyum Soomro said that Peoples Party is holding this APC owning to worst circumstances prevailing in the country and the attitude of the ruling party.

Earlier during the meeting held at the residence of PML leaders here today (Sunday), former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Moonis Elahi and Peoples Party’s Sameena Khalid Ghurki and Sardar Ali Khan were also present.

Saying thanks to the Peoples Party delegation, Ch Shujaat Hussain said that whenever invited over any matter concerning country, nation and people we have not remained behind and fully participate, now we will also attend this meeting for evolving consensus over military courts bill, N-League has made the military courts bill controversial by amending it on its own.

He said that he had raised the objection in the All Parties Conference regarding National Action Plan that in the bill for setting up of military courts word educational institutions be used instead of madaris but then his suggestion was not okayed and afterwards heavy price was paid.—NNI