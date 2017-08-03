PML-N workers take out solidarity rally in favour of Nawaz Sharif

Hyderabad

Pakistan Muslim League Hyderabad Division Wednesday took out rally to show solidarity with former prime minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif here. President Pakistan Muslim League Hyderabad Division, Shah Zaman Shah addressing to the participant of rally said “Anti-state elements are hatching conspiries to drail democratic system in the country,” adding PML-N accepted the verdict of Supreme Court on Panama papers for supremacy of law.

Under leadership, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif, the country had started moving towards path of progress and prosperity, he added. He said that being the Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had not only strengthened economy of the country but also moved it towards the path of rapid development. He launched various mega projects and schemes with restoration of law and order in the country particularly in Karachi, he said and added that series of power projects, construction of motorways, orange train, green line bus service, health card scheme and above all the C-PEC were the major achievements of his leadership.

He claimed that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was living in the hearts of masses and no one can snatch this status which he received by serving the people without any discrimination. The party and the people remained stood with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said. Among others, Secretary Information PML (N) Hyderabad Division Jamal Arif Suharwardi, acting General Secretary Raja Ghazanfar Ali, Asif Riaz, Salma Nooh Otho, Shabbir Shah, Shabbir Thebo, Naveed Shaikh, Waheed Inqalabi, Kalim Shaikh, Basit Khan Zai and Rehmatullah also addressed the participants of the rally. The rally culminated in front of Hyderabad Press Club.—APP