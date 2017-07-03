PML-N to win next general elections on basis of performance

Staff Reporter

The Pakistan Muslim League-N will win the next general elections on the basis of its agenda of economic development and other services for the masses. PML-N MNA Rana Afzaal Hussain said this while talking to media persons here on Sunday. He said the PML-N had served the nation with dedication and commitment besides focusing on socio-economic uplift of all parts of the country. No other political party could present record of such great service which the PML-N had rendered for the people, he added.

“The PML-N government is implementing a policy of development in both urban and rural areas so that people could equally benefit from the government policies”, he said.

He said a mega program of construction and rehabilitation of rural roads was going on in Punjab.

“Pakistan is an agriculture based country and the government wants to develop the agriculture sector and bring about prosperity in rural areas,” he said.

He said speedy, qualitative and transparent completion of development projects was a policy of the government and high quality construction of rural roads had been ensured.

The government had strengthened the agricultural economy through construction of carpeted roads in rural areas, he said and added due to the completion of thousands of kilometres long roads the rural population had got better access to cities and modern facilities.