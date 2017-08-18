PML-N to win NA-120 by-election

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Sheikh Rohail Asghar Thursday said PML-N would win by-election of NA-120 with thumping majority.

The result of NA-120 by-election would prove that PML-N was the most popular party and Nawaz Sharif was leader of the country, he said talking to PTV.

He said huge number of people joined caravan of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to express their affection and attachment during his journey from Islamabad to Lahore after Supreme Court’s verdict.—APP

