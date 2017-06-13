PML-N to win 2018 polls due to its performance: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punajb Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Monday said the Punjab government presented a wonderful annual budget 2017-18 which would ensure speedy development in the province. “Special focus has been laid on important sectors including education and healthcare, provision of clean drinking water as well as different social sector schemes,” he added. He was talking to Punjab Assembly members belonging to different districts, who called on him at his chamber in the assembly. He said that record funds had been set aside for rural and less-developed areas of the province, adding that historic resources had been earmarked for improving quality of life of the people of southern Punjab. He said that clean drinking water programme would be initiated in all tehsils of southern Punjab with an amount of Rs 25 billion. He said that work on Khanewal-Lodhran Road had been started with an amount of Rs 22 billion while Muzaffargarh-DG Khan dual carriageway would be completed this year at a cost of Rs 17 billion. The chief minister said that implementation of Rs 635 billion annual development programme would usher in a new era of development and prosperity. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said, the journey of selfless public service was continuing without any break. He said that mega projects had been completed at a fast pace, though “sit-ins party” created hinderances in the journey of national development. “It conspired against national development and prosperity and ignored the interests of 200 million people of the country,” he added.

The CM asked the assembly members to strive for solving problems of the people, adding that timely completion of development projects and proper utilisation of funds were also their responsibilities.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the PML-N government would win the next elections because it had served the people selflessly and furthered the agenda of public service as a sacred mission.

The members of the assembly, who called on the chief minister, included Chaudhry Mohsin Ashraf, Abu Hafs M Ghausuddin, Rana Munawwar Hussain, Sardar Qaiser Abbas Khan Magsi, Chaudhry Shabbir Ahmed Gujjar, Pir Ghulam Farid, M Ashraf Warraich, Bao Akhtar Ali, Ahmed Khan Baloch etc.