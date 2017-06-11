PML-N will not accept minus-Nawaz formula

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali on Saturday stated that Pakistan Muslim League-N would not ratify minus-Nawaz Sharif formula. Talking to media outside FESCO headquarters, here he said, “Listen to me clearly, we will not let any minus-Nawaz formula work in Pakistan,” Abid Sher Ali told reporters. “The minus-Nawaz formula was not acceptable before nor will it be acceptable in the future.” According to the state minister, despite being offered, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not take legal cover.“Hasan and Hussain Nawaz appeared before the JIT, despite having reservations.” Terming rivals political jokers and jugglers, Abid issued a stern warning to political rivals and asked them not to hide behind institutions. Keeping up the verbal onslaught, Abid Sher Ali accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan of knitting conspiracies against constitutional institutions while warning him at the same time that even his (Imran Khan) elders can’t demand prime minister’s resignation. “Imran Khan has faced defeat three times and he is anticipating same in ongoing joint investigation team’s probe of Sharif family. Nawaz Sharif voluntarily presented his family for accountability,” asserted Abid.