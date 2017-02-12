PML-N wants early decision on Panama Leaks case: Abid

Faisalabad

State Minister for Water and Power Chaudhry Abid Sheir Ali has said that the players involved in spot fixing in Pakistan Super League (PSL) should b given exemplary punishment.

Talking to media in Faisalabad on Sunday Abid Sher Ali said that spot fixing scandal in PSL was regrettable. He warned that if some thought decision was not taken cricket will suffer.

He said that the players involved in fixing must not be spared and should be given exemplary punishment so that in future no one could dare to indulge such practices.

The minister said that nowadays some people had indulged in mudslinging on security institutions for political purposes, which was wrong. He said that the security institutions should be respected.

Regarding Panama Leaks, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz wanted early decision on Panama case, saying that they did not want to go for polls with the stigma of Panama.

He came down hard on Shah Mehmood Quraishi, saying that he is exploiting his spiritual followers. Abid Sher Ali accused Sheikh Rashid Ahmed of grabbing of Lal Haveli, adding that Lal Haveli was a trust of people which would be returned to them. He vowed to settle poor people in Lal Haveli.—SABAH