PML-N visionary leadership rising on global horizon

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

Minister of State for Education and Interior Affairs Engr Mian Muhammad BalighurRehman inaugurated building of University College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The college completed at a cost of Rs. 421 million is part of three mega projects which had been delayed during the last seven years, however with strenuous efforts of Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor, all these projects have been completed during last two years.

In his address on this occasion, the Minister said that under the visionary leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister, Pakistan is rising on the global horizon as an emerging economy. The renowned rating agencies aredeclaring Pakistan as the best country for foreign investment. The CPEC is converting Pakistan into a land of opportunities and economic and social hub in the region. Energy crises have been almost controlled and new industries like tourism are flourishing in the country.