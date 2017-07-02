PML-N being victimised as it wants rule of law: Saad

PML-N will always bow their heads before judiciary; Imran’s turn won’t come if we are brought down

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Railways Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N central leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has said PML-N is being victimised as it wants the rule of law and constitution in the country.

Addressing an Eid-Millan party, organised by the PML-N workers in his constituency here on Saturday, he said that hurdles in the way of continuity of democracy are hampering progress of the nation.

He said that the PML-N leaders including Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were honest and dedicated, who had always listened to problems of their workers on merit.

He said that the PML-N had come into power by getting votes from the people but it was not being allowed to work and serve the nation.

“What is our crime? What is crime of our leader Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he questioned.

Saad said that the PML-N had always worked for progress of the country, and it had made Pakistan a nuclear power. It remained impartial in the war against Yemen, it offered mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, it installed power generation plants and launched several other projects.

Criticising PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he said: “Khan Sahib, if you will try to expell us from politics through undemocratic means, we won’t go alone; you will also have to go.”

“It was a conspiracy that first the allegations of rigging were levelled and then a sit-in was organised against the parliament,” he added.

He said that whenever the PML-N came to power, attempts were made to destabilise it. “Governments were sent packing in the name of accountability in the past,” he added.

Saad Rafique said that no one will be allowed to hatch conspiracies against the current leadership of the country and mega development projects being completed across the country.

Addressing the party workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N have given sacrifices for restoration of judiciary.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-N will always respect the judiciary and will bow their heads before the institution.

“If Imran Khan or Sheikh Rashid had said this, we would have considered it political rivalry, but we were likened to the Sicilian mafia, which is a criminal organisation,” Rafique complained in his address.

Saad said that an honourable judge had likened the ‘savior’ of the country to the godfather, which should not have been the case. The minister said that the party will always rebut these accusations.

He mentioned the WhatsApp calls of Supreme Court Registrar as well as the matter of leaking photo of Hussain Nawaz under Joint Investigation Team Panama interrogation. “PM Nawaz is neither running a mafia, nor plays the role of godfather,” he stated.

He said Imran Khan would have to shoulder the blame if any incident took place in the country.

He then implored the Joint Investigation Team, probing the Sharif family’s financial dealings abroad, to question itself whether it is trying to unearth the truth or just wandering aimlessly.

The federal minister also spoke out against the JIT, reminding them that they were an investigating body and not an interrogative one.

Addressing his political opponents, Raad said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan might not want to indulge in politics of abuse and accusations but his close aides are advising him to do so.

Imran should learn the lessons that the Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan People’s Party learnt after decades of rivalry, he added.

The minister said that his party would not stoop to the level of the PTI leaders and its young workers who do not realise the decades of hard work and sacrifices political leaders gave for democracy.

Mentioning examples from the past, he said elected leaders have always been removed by “unconventional means”. “Why is that whenever PML-N is in power due to popular vote, there are attempts to remove it through unconventional means?”

“People might disagree with our politics but even our opponents can’t deny we fought against civil and military dictatorships,” Rafique added.

Khawaja Saad passionately spoke out against conspiracies being hatched to dethrone Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Khawaja Saad paid tribute to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, referring to him as the ‘saviour’ of Pakistan.

He said that it was Nawaz Sharif who had led the lawyers’ movement in broad daylight despite the threat to his life while Imran Khan was in hiding at that time.

“At that time, there was 100 percent chance that our lives would be lost,” he said. “Nawaz Sharif received calls from two countries whose leaders advised him not to partake in the march,” he added.

Saad Rafiq took shots at the PPP and PML-Q leadership when he said that Asif Zardari was dismissed by the public due to his abysmal performance.

“Who gave Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain the authority to be the representative of the judiciary?” he asked.

Saad Rafiq said that during the PTI sit-in protest in 2014, the federal capital and PTV building was attacked. He paid tribute to former army chief General (Retd) Raheel Sharif for playing a positive role in the entire episode. He said that during the protests, demands were made from the umpire to raise his finger. “The umpire clearly understands that he is a protector of the law,” said Rafiq.