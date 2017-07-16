PML-N to use all legal means to challenge JIT report: Tariq

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has fully rejected the report of joint investigation team (JIT) on Panama case and would exercise all legal options to challenge it in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Addressing a joint press conference here on Saturday, Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and senior leader PML-N Daniyal Aziz termed JIT report as inconclusive and without having any solid evidence on any allegation. Dr Tariq Fazal said that the JIT report left many questions unanswered as it lacked verification of many facts. He added that the JIT had only mandate to having investigation on ownership of London flats.

However, he added the report lacked essential evidence as it could not even prove that Mayfair flats were owned by the Sharif family even before 2006. He said that JIT remained busy in collecting evidences to damage the image of Sharif family which was against its mandate. He said that despite hectic efforts, the JIT failed to prove accusations of money laundering, concealment of wealth or tax evasion on the Prime Minister. He added not a single evidence was attached with the report to show PM’s involvement in any such matter during his 35 years political career. “This is ample proof that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif never ever misused their powers rather they saved billion rupees in many development projects.

He said that all the exercise was done to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family and nothing. He said that Nawaz Sharif was enjoying overwhelm support of the nation. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif governed the country in a transparent manner. As prime minister he had completed several projects while the JIT could not find any corruption proof in these projects.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal Saturday urged the masses to hold accountability of those anti-state elements, including PTI Chairman Imran Khan, halting the way of development and hatching conspiracies against the grand project of CPEC. He stated this while addressing the participants of an important meeting of the party workers at Narowal.

He said masses brought Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in power by giving heavy mandate to PML-N in 2013 general elections. The minister said Imran Khan and his companions were negating and insulting this public mandate by launching anti democracy and anti Pakistan conspiracies. He said the people of Pakistan had already rejected the negative politics of Imran Khan, through which Imran Khan was trying to come into the power through back channels. He said the political elements busy in political juggleries now had become the main opponents of the grand projects including CPEC and projects of producing the cheaper electricity in Pakistan. The minister said Pakistan would generate cheap electricity in 2018. Ahsan Iqbal said the enemies of CPEC project were the enemies of Pakistan. He said PML-N was foiling all the conspiracies to derail democracy and would not allow anyone to topple the elected government.—APP