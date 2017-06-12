PML-N trying to make JIT controversial: Khurshid

Islamabad

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan should take action against those who are making the Panama leaks joint investigation team controversial. He said PML-N is trying to make JIT controversial. Shah said that the picture of Hussain Nawaz Sharif was also got leaked for this purpose.

Replying a question Shah said that Pakistan should play its role for resolving disputes between the Islamic countries, adding that it is necessary for the regional peace.—SABAH