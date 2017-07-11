PML-N tenure speaks of public service, honesty:CM

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that economic policies of Pakistan Muslim League-N government have accelerated the development process, adding that the agenda of public welfare has been forwarded as a sacred mission under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. It is regrettable that some political elements are conspiring to promote chaos in the country and negative politics of such elements has always been rejected by the conscious people at every occasion. He said that anti-people policies of the sit-ins group have been fully exposed before the nation and the opponents of public welfare have been defeated at every front. He said that there is no room for negative politics or chaos in the country as the people want solution of their problems and prosperity. The Chief Minister said that people will hold the elements obstructing development and prosperity accountable as the PML-N government will successfully continue the journey of progress and prosperity of the country. He said that resources worth billions of rupees have been saved in different public welfare projects under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, while in the past national resources were plundered ruthlessly. Contrary to it, development projects have been completed in a transparent manner in our tenure within timeframe and it has no resemblance in the history of the country. He said that cronies of the past dictator have made a dacoity of billions of rupees in Bank of Punjab; while in the tenure of People’s Party, people were befooled in the name of energy projects and the nation was made hostage to darkness due to their corruption and criminal negligence. Similarly, another conspiracy was hatched against development and prosperity through sit-in and lockdown which incurred irreparable losses to the national economy. All these elements have left no stone unturned to weaken the country but the faces conspiring against public development and welfare have been fully exposed, he added.