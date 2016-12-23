PML-N sweeps Punjab Mayor elections

Razzak Malik, Naveed, Sarwat Ikram become Mayors of Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) swept elections for heads of local governments in Punjab province, according to unofficial results released on Thursday.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Muhammad Razzaq Malik belonging to Rana Sanaullah Khan group has been elected Faisalabad Mayor while defeating the Chaudhry Sher Ali group’s Sheraz Kahloon. Muhammad Razzaq Malik secured 105 voted; while Seraz Kahloon secured 73 votes. PML-N candidate Chaudhry Tanveer Kotla has been elected as Chairman District Council Gujrat while securing 77 votes. He has defeated the sister of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Sumaira Elahi. She secured 63 votes.

PML-N candidate Sheikh Sarwat Ikram won the election of Gujranwala Mayor while securing 87 votes; meanwhile Mazhar Qayoom Nahra won the election of District Council Chairman of Gujranwala while securing 94 votes.

Independent candidate and former federal minister Sumaira Malik won the election of District Council Chairperson of Khushab while securing 42 votes. PML-N candidate Al-Haj Gul Hameed Khan Rokhari won the election of District Council Chairman Mianwali while defeating PTI.

PML-N candidate Dewan Abbas Bukhari was elected Chairman District Council Multan while securing 99 votes. Sardar Azhar Khan Leghari was elected Chairman District Council Rahimyar Khan while securing 85 votes. He has defeated former governor Punjab and PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood’s son Syed Ali Mehmood.

PML-N candidate Chaudhry Shafiq Pappa was elected Municipal Committee Sadiq Abad Chairman while securing 49 votes. Mian Ijaz Ahmir was elected Chairman Municipal Committee Rahimyar Khan while securing 49 votes.

PML-N candidate Babar Khan Siyal was elected Chairman District Council Jhang. PML-N candidate Tariq Iqbal Dhali was elected Chairman District Council Chakwal while securing 65 votes.

PML-N‘s Riaz Ahmed Dar elected Alipur Chatha‘s Chairman Municipal Committee while PPP‘s Malik Tariq Nanha elected Renala Khurd‘s Chairman Municipal Committee.

PML-N‘s Imran Shahid Butt elected Pattoki‘s Chairman Municipal Committee while candidate Chaudhry Zahid Nazir elected as Faisalabad‘s Chairman District Council while securing 176 votes.

PML-N‘s candidate Rana Sikandar Hayat elected as Chairman District Council while securing 117 votes whereas independent candidate Rana Ateeq Anwar elected Sheikhupura’s Chairman District Council.

PML-Q‘s Emaan Wasim elected as Chairman District Council Attock while securing 58 votes while Independent Candidate Hafiz Khalid Mehmood elected Kanganpur‘s Chairman Municipal Committee. Ahmed Khan Niwani was elected Chairman District Council Bhakar while securing 56 votes.

PML-N‘s Sheikh Shabbir elected Muridke’s Chairman Municipal Committee whereas Independent candidate Sadiq Khan elected Allahabad‘s Chairman Municipal Committee.

PML-N’s Chaudhry Naveed Arain elected Multan’s Mayor while securing 71 votes while PML-N candidate Shahid Hameed Chandia elected Dera Ghazi Khan’s Mayor. PML-N candidate Abdul Qadir Khosa has been elected Chairman District Council Dera Ghazi Khan.

PML-N candidate Mian Afzal Hussain Tarar has been elected Chairman District Council Hafizabad while securing 39 votes. Umar Ali Aulakh has been elected Chairman District Council Layyah while securing 53 votes. PML-N candidate Sardar Abdul Aziz has been elected Chairman District Council Rajanpur while securing 55 votes.

PML-N candidate Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal has been elected Chairman District Council Sahiwal. PML-N candidate Hina Arshad Warraich has been elected Chairperson District Council Sialkot while securing 126 votes.

PML-N candidate Ghulam Hussain Bosal has been elected Chairman District Council Mandi Bahauddin while securing 89 votes. PML-N candidate Najam Hashmi has been elected mayor of Bahawalpur while securing 28 votes. PML-N candidate Sheikh Dilshad has been Chairman District Council Bahawalpur while securing 64 votes.—SABAH