PML-N to strengthen party in Sindh

Staff Reporter

Badin

The Pakistan Muslim League (N) commenced to strengthen party in throughout the province. In this connection, Peer Arbab Hussain, Divisional vice president, PML-N has visited Badin district and held Press Conference at Badin press Club on Tuesday. Mr. Ali Bux Nizamani was appointed as the district president when Malik Touseef Ahmed Bilu was chosen as General Secretary of PML-N district Badin chapter.

Speaking in the press conference accompanied with workers of PML-N including Abdul Hanan Memon, Aziz Bhurgari, Noor Muhammad Khaskheli, Abdul Waheed Leghari, Sawan Chandio and others said that Muslim League (N) is a sole political Party which turns true dreams of the people of Pakistan.