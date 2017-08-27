PML-N sets new records of public service: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Saturday said the PML-N had set new records of public service during the last four and a quarter years as the resources of the nation had been spent on education, health and other social sectors in a transparent manner.

He said the PML-N government had achieved all targets to a great extent and result-oriented measures had been taken to improve living standard of poor people.

He expressed these views while talking to parliamentarians from various districts who called on him. Shahbaz Sharif said opportunities of standardized education had been provided to children belonging to resource-less families and all out measures would be taken to bring about improvement in the living style of common man.

He said shortage of resources would not be allowed to become an impediment in the way of provision of facilities to people.

The chief minister said: “We are proceeding with true sentiments of public service and the responsibility of service to the masses will be discharged efficiently at any cost”.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that improvement in public health facilities is our mission and all out resources are being utilized for this purpose.

He said we will get every possible support and cooperation for providing best medical facilities to the common man and added that proposal by UK investors for setting up a modern hospital and medical college augurs well.

He directed constitution of a committee for this purpose and said that this committee will give a final shape to the proposal after holding talks with British investors.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting via video link in which proposal by UK based investors for investment in health sector in Punjab was reviewed. He said that Punjab government is implementing a revolutionary programme for the development of health sector and provision of best medical facilities to the people of the province.

He said that Punjab government has introduced several reforms for the improvement of health sector and cooperation and investment by British investors will be welcomed in this regard. He said access to best medical facilities in the hospitals is the right of the people and our government will give this right to them at any cost.

He said that the poor is getting the same medicines as are used by the rich in Punjab today. He said that all out steps are being taken for quality treatment of the patients in the province.

He said that work is being carried out on Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute Project at fast pace while the scope of hepatitis clinics will be expanded to the whole province.