PML-N sets examples of public service: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday said PML-N had set an example of public service during the last four years. He expressed these remarks while speaking to MNA Sardar Awais Laghari and Najaf Abbas Sial who met him here. The chief minister said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the leader of Pakistan who lived in the hearts of people and his national services were exceptional and we were proud of him.

He said Nawaz Sharif was the name of constructive thinking and development theory and his heart was imbued with the love to the people of Pakistan. All development works done under his leadership include serving the interest of common people as PML-N had dedicated its day and night to edify the eventual fate of Pakistan, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said those taking politics as a sport and were trying to deceive public with their tactics would never get succeed as such nefarious elements only want disorder in the country. He said Nawaz Sharif’s era was a golden era of Pakistan as all development projects had been carried out with the intention of welfare mission during these four years.

The world’s cheapest, transparent and fast-moving power projects had been set up during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif and corruption of not a single penny was committed in these projects rather billions of rupees of the nation were saved in these projects.

The chief minister said he was conducting personal surveillance of the development programme of South Punjab and in proportionate to the populace, we had allocated more resources in the Annual Development Programme for the prosperity of the people of the region. PML (N) government would continue to provide all-out resources for the development of the people of South Punjab, he added.