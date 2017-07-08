PML-N respects courts

Islamabad

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always respected courts and will do so in future as well.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Friday evening, the federal minister has said that Prime Minister himself proposed to form a judicial commission to probe the allegations leveled in the Panama Papers. He said all the three petitions filed in the Supreme Court by the political opponents of the PML-N, who have always been defeated in the election arena.

Minister said Pakistan is not a banana republic and no one is above the law. He said JIT has no powers to eavesdropping on the Prime Minister House. He said JIT ill-treated Tariq Shafi and Ahmed Noorani during the probe.

He said we have been consistently facing a trial like situation since PML-N assumed power.

He said Imran Khan is a loser will remain so in future. He said PTI has taken the country back to the decade of 1990 when politics of mudslinging was in vogue. He said PML-N is once again being victimized by biasedness, hate, foreign conspirators.

Saad Rafique said that the government is trying to improve civil-military relations as they have tumultuous history. He claimed that JIT had an improper attitude with Chief Operating Officer of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s cousin Tariq Shafi.

He said that Qatari prince is being treated like a Pakistani citizen. He asked why the investigation doesn’t record the statements in Qatar.

The minister said that no one is above the constitution. ”The country is not without a constitution,” he said.

He added that government officers are not allowed to give instructions via Whatsapp calls. He went on to say that state institutions should be respected.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said Friday that asked all segments of the society to come forward and play their role in transforming Pakistan into a true federal, democratic and parliamentary country.

Addressing the reference in memory of famous doctor and leader of Pakistan movement Dr Muhammad Aslam Soofi here,he said “ we need to see,look,find and rethink if we have transformed Pakistan into the country which was envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam and his companions.

He said that as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam,his 14 Points and 1956 Constitution, Pakistan was to be a federal democratic state where the provinces would have enjoyed autonomy.—NNI