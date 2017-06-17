PML-N puts country on road to development, prosperity: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday said the people could not be hoodwinked with hollow sloganeering, rather, one had to burn the midnight oil to serve the people. He announced, “His life and death rests with the people and as long as he is alive, he will continue to selflessly serve the people.” In a statement issued here, he said, baseless allegations of the opponents had no value because the elements conspiring against development and prosperity of the country were indulged in the politics of lies and this mendacity could not support their negative politics. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said, the government had put the country on the road to development and prosperity adding the conscious people were fully aware that who had selflessly served them and they also knew that when the political elements had put the interests of the country at stake. He said defeated elements were trying to get support of baseless allegations to alive their residual politics. He said the conscious people had always shown mirror to these elements through the power of their vote and they would again reject the elements indulged in negative politics during the general elections of 2018. Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif has commended the so far performance of Pakistani cricket team in Champions Trophy and said that it has full potential to defeat the traditional rival India in the final. He hoped that the national cricket team will write history by defeating India in the final match. There is no doubt that Pakistani players can achieve success in the final by exhibiting their teamwork. The whole nation is praying for the success of Pakistani team. He said that Pakistani team consists of talented young players who are enriched with the passions of success and self-confidence. Pakistani cricket team has made it to the final by defeating the powerful rival. Especially the wonderful success against undefeatable England in the semi final has boosted the morale of players and the team will give another gift to the nation by winning the Champion Trophy during the month of Ramadan. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Chani Goth area of Bahawalpur. He expressed condolences and sympathies with the members of bereaved families and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons.