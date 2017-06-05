PML-N probe into Imran’s cricket money

Lahore

Reacting over lofty claim of PTI Chairman’s lawyer that Imran Khan earned the money from cricket in Australia and England, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) media coordinator Muhamamd Mehdi said that it is in fact the money Imran made by playing cricket for Kerry packer in sheer betrayal of Pakistan national interest and leaving Pakistan in lurch during 1983 world cup held in England.

Purchase of controversial flat, he said, came into effect in same year when Imran Khan denied bowling at critical stage when team desperately needed and as a result Pakistan cricket team lost the match in 1983 world cup.

“A complete probe is need of hour to trace out how much money Imran Khan took in reward of skeptic refusal to bowling despite being main striker of the team,” he argues. An investigation should also be carried out to know how many big bucks were made by Imran Khan preferring lust of money by playing for Kerry Packer cricket instead of Pakistan Cricket Team, he asked.—NNI