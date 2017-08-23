PML-N, PPP agree to form NAC to replace NAB

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N and the opposition Pakistan People’s Party have agreed to form a new body to replace the National Accountability Bureau.

The parties agreed to form National Accountability Commission in place of NAB during a parliamentary session on Tuesday.

However, the two parties agreed that the commission will only have the authority to investigate federal institutions.

The bill for the commission comprises 55 clauses, of which the two parties have agreed on 53 clauses.

However, there are a few ‘grey areas’ which are still under discussion, which include the definitions of terms such as ‘corrupt practices’ and ‘public office holder’.

The party leaders also agreed that the new commission will take over cases which were being investigated by NAB.

Pertaining to the jurisdiction of the new commission, PPP claimed that judiciary and the Army should also be investigated by the commission.

Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Sherpao argued that the judiciary and Army have their own mechanism for accountability. He also raised his concern regarding the implementation of the new accountability commission.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders called the new commission ‘toothless’ and raised their voice against it.

The leaders will also discuss the clauses of the new accountability commission in the upcoming sessions.

Once the bill is drafted, it will be presented in the Senate and National Assembly. In case, the bill is passed then the new commission will make NAB redundant.