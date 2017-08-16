PML-N mulls party future strategy, NA-120 by polls

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) discussed the matters pertaining to party reorganisation, future strategy for public liaison and by-election in NA-120 in a consultative meeting held here on Tuesday.

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Foreign Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid, MNA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Anusha Rehman, Senator Dr Asif Kirmani, Pervaiz Rashid, Rana Maqbool and others attended the meeting.

According to sources, the participants in the meeting also exchanged views on future activities of Nawaz Sharif. However, it was agreed upon that a final decision in this regard would be taken after consulting the party leaders and workers.

The meeting also discussed ways and means for reorganisation of the party and the recommendations regarding election campaign in National Assembly’s constituency No 120.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif said that the PML-N government had put the country on right track to economic development, adding that public service was the mission of Nawaz League that would be taken forward at all costs.

He mentioned that he could never forget the love and warmth given by people during his recent journey from Islamabad to Lahore. PML-N would continue to advance the agenda of Pakistan’s development and people’s prosperity.

Talking to media after the meeting, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that entire Pakistan was ready to welcome Nawaz Sharif, who adopted the GT Road route to reach Lahore on the wish and demand of his friends, party workers and public while the warmth and compassion shown by the people was before all of us.

He added that all those means would be adopted which would be better to get closer to the people.

To a question, he said that it had never said about clash with any of the institutions. Ruling out the opposition’s criticism about Constitutional amendment, he said that what was to happen had already taken place and now we have to look forward.

He said that a meeting on the Election Reforms Bill would be held on Thursday and Friday, asserting that 125 meetings in this connection had already been held.—APP