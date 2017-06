Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Pakistan Muslim League-N Youth Wing Vice President Sohaib Mushtaq was shot at and injured during dacoity here on Sunday. According to police, the victim was on his way back home after shutting down his shop at Aimanabad Road when two unidentified dacoits wearing masks intercepted him and deprived him of cash, cell-phone etc. When Sohaib offered resistance, robbers opened fire on him. He received a bullet injury on his leg, and was shifted to a nearby hospital.