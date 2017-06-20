PML-N leadership presented themselves for accountability: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Danyal Aziz has Monday rejected the allegations that have been levelled against him regarding the contempt of court.

Expressing his views in a media talk outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PML-N leader once again bashed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and said he is a symbol of adversity.

He said PML-N leaders have presented themselves for accountability but the PTI chairman is trying to escape from it. Daniyal Aziz said his party has always respected the institutions but Imran Khan is ridiculing them.

Founding member of PTI Akbar S Babar said PTI chairman has failed to submit replies in any of the cases before the Election Commission. He said Imran Khan, the so-called flag bearer of justice, is trampling upon the requirements of justice. Commenting on recently held PTI intra party polls, he said the party workers have rejected it as a large number of them did not participate in the process.

Earlier on Monday, ECP suspended hearing of contempt cases against Imran Khan and Danial Aziz till Eid-ul-Fitr.

PTI chief’s counsel informed that his client was unable to put signature on the reply when ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza, resumed hearing of contempt cases against Imran Khan and Danial Aziz. ECP then postponed the hearing till July 4.

Meanwhile, Danial Aziz also submitted reply in ECP in contempt case. Chief election commissioner told Danial Aziz that his reply was unauthentic. Aziz informed court that he wanted to travel abroad upon which ECP suspended hearing against him till July 17.

Originally Published By NNI