PML-N leaders term federal budget 2017-18 ‘people-friendly’

Rawalpindi

City-chapter leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) termed the federal budget 2017-18 as ‘people-friendly’.

Talking to APP, Vice President PML-N Youth Wing Malik Shakeel Awan said despite economic crunch and a number of domestic and international challenges, the government has announced business and people-friendly budget. He said the announcement of subsidy and relaxation of duties on machinery is laudable as it will help to boost the agriculture sector.

He also lauded the increase in Annual Development Programme of Rs 2113 billion which will lead to a new era of development in the country.

He hailed steps of the government for provision of more jobs to educated and skilled youth and providing financial assistance to the needy under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)

that has been proposed raised to Rs 121 billion three times higher than the allocation in the 2013 budget.

He further stated that a welfare budget had been given for the next financial year while measures had also been proposed for women development. Chairman Pakistan Green Task Force Dr Jamal Nasir said that projects like new housing schemes and increase in funds for higher studies would prove a hallmark of the budget.—APP