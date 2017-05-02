PML-N leaders say they represent workers

City Reporter

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Khawaja Imran Nazir and MNA Pervaiz Malik Monday said that PML-N government was true representative of the labourers and it safeguarded their rights in real sense.

They said this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the World Labour Day here at Alhamra.

They said those who do politics of allegations and lies should review their un-political and unethical attitudes. Enlightened people of the country would not get trapped by these elements, they added.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Raja Ashfaq Sarwar said that it was only PML-N government which had always given labour policy.

He said that whenever the country started making progress under the able leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, conspiracies being hatched by the opposition parties against it.

Lahore Lord Mayor Col (R) Mubashir Javed, Provincial Minister Kamran Michael, Chaudhry Abdul Rasheed and others were also present on the occasion.