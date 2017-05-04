PML-N holds national interest supreme

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has always given priority to national interests and completion of development projects despite obstacles during the last four years is being acknowledged at international level.

He said that political stability is necessary for progress and prosperity of the country and those doing the politics of chaos and anarchy for personal advantages are enemies of the nation. He said that well aware people of Pakistan will not allow anybody to block development process. The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, MNA who called on him, here today.