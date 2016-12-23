PML (N) has won LB elections due to selfless services to masses

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that all phases of local bodies’ elections have been completed satisfactorily and like general elections, Muslim League-N has won at every level which is a result of selfless service to the masses. He said that power is only a means of service to the people and PML-N government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is serving the masses sincerely and honestly. He said that negative politics of allegations cannot compete with the politics of public service and transparency.

He expressed these views while addressing a high level meeting, here today, which reviewed matters regarding local bodies system. The Chief Minister said that provision of best services to the people is pivot of the politics of PML-N. He said that local bodies’ institutions are an effective system of solution of problems of citizens at the local level. He said that local bodies electoral process has been completed which will help resolve problems of the people at local level.

He said that setting up of local bodies’ institution will further accelerate the process of development. The Chief Minister said that local bodies’ representatives will have to come up to the expectations of people and make public service their mission. He said that they will have to use their power for the provision of best services to the citizens. He said that leadership of local bodies’ will have to work with spirit and determination. Shehbaz Sharif said that besides power and responsibility, a system of check and balance is also necessary and the newly-elected local bodies’ leadership will have to further the mission of public service.