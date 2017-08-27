PML- N govt responsible for ‘diplomatic isolation’: Bilawal

Raza Naqvi

Attock

The traditional jialaism for which Pakistan People’s Party is famous across the country was witnessed after a decade in the Fatehjang town of district Attock when PPP Co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appeared before mammoth public gathering on Saturday evening where cheering jialas greeted their leader while waving party three color flags and raising traditional slogans.

It was Zardari Junior first public meeting in district Attock. On this occasion, the town was given festive look with party flags and banners inscribed with welcoming and greeting slogans with images of party leadership was seen almost all high rises buildings and billboards giving the city a look like electioneering.

Party leaders from different parts of adjourning cities including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal, Jand, Hazro, Hattar, Taxila, Hassanabdal and Talagung had also come up with their processions to attend the party meeting.

Following successful rallies in Kaghan and Mansehra, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) staged another successful power show in FatehJang on Saturday.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his address to mammoth public meeting accused the present N government to bringing country to “diplomatic isolation”. He claimed that due to poor foreign policy the present government, Pakistan is near to international isolation and even no good news come from Eastern as well as Western boarders. While criticizing the ruling PML-N government for a non-existent foreign policy, he said that today country facing internal and external challenges and during last four years no foreign minister was appointed by the government and now when it has appointed, the said minister instead of lobbying and stating Pakistan’s narrative due to present diplomat pressure especially from United States is busy asking on the GT road “why my leader is ousted from premiership. He viewed that Pakistan was passing through a critical phase but the rulers lack the ability to steer it out of its quagmire.

“Pakistan is passing through a critical state. The US has started to threat Pakistan.” “It seems Pakistan has been isolated at diplomatic level because PML-N doesn’t have any foreign policy.” He said. He was of the view that Military operations cannot fully eliminate terrorism, he said, urging the nation to forge unity to defeat the scourge. He said that National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism was not being implemented fully. Banned outfits, he noted, were setting up political parties by changing their names.