Lahore

PML-N govt pursuing uniform dev policy for urban, rural area: Shahbaz Lahore Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government was pursuing a balanced and uniform development policy for both urban and rural areas. It was evident from the fact that development projects worth billions of rupees had already been completed in southern Punjab, while more funds had been allocated for the area in the financial year 2017-18, he added.

The chief minister was talking to Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari, Member of the National Assembly from Rajanpur, who called on him here. He said the development of south Punjab and improvement in the life standard of its people was his mission. Like previous years, more development funds in proportion with the population had been earmarked for the area, he added.

He said the Punjab government had planned a clean drinking water programme for the area, which would be initially launched in 37 tehsils. The programme would be completed in the beginning of 2018. He said 15 more mobile health units were being arranged to provide best healthcare facilities to the people of southern Punjab at their doorsteps. Similarly, Daanish schools had also been set up in the area, he added.

He said the people were already reaping the fruits of completion of mega projects while work on many others, including those pertaining infrastructure, was underway on fast-track basis. The CM said Safe City Project was being started in Multan and Bahawalpur.

He said the development and prosperity of the people of south Punjab was dear to him and that was why he personally monitored all the public welfare-oriented projects in the area. He said the political elements opposing such public welfare initiatives were in fact opposing the development and prosperity of the area and they were fully known by the people. Such elements remained unsuccessful in the past and they would not succeed in their negative politics in future as well, he added.

The PML-N government despite hurdles continued its programme of national development under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif because public welfare was pivot of its policies, he added. Sardar Jaffar Leghari said the mega projects worth billions of rupees launched in south Punjab showed the chief minister’s love for the people of the area. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that thousands of kilometer long carpeted roads had been constructed under the Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme in rural areas of the province.

He said the beneficial programme had proved ‘game-changer’ for the promotion of rural economy. This is the largest programme of construction and rehabilitation of rural roads in the history of the country as the rural population has got better transport facilities after the construction of carpeted roads in their areas and this has also left positive impacts on the rural economy, he added.

This has helped the farmers to take their agri produces to the marketplaces, he said and added that it was heartening that the revolutionary programme had benefited the major portion of the rural population.—APP